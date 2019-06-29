Teen in video that shows violent take down by BSO deputies is arrested again, cops say

Video shows Broward deputies pepper-spraying, punching teen Video posted on social media shows Broward sheriff's deputies pepper-spraying and punching a teen during a confrontation near J.P. Taravella High. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video posted on social media shows Broward sheriff's deputies pepper-spraying and punching a teen during a confrontation near J.P. Taravella High.

The 15-year-old who was at the center of a viral video that showed Broward deputies pepper spraying the him and smashing his head on the ground has been arrested again — this time in Lauderhill.

On Saturday, Lauderhill spokesman Lt. Mike Santiago said Delluca Rolle was arrested after 11 p.m. Friday on charges of trespassing in a stolen conveyance and resisting arrest without violence.

No other details about the arrest would be released until Monday, Santiago said in an email.

On April 18, Delluca, a J.P. Taravella Senior High School freshman, was in the parking lot of a McDonald’s near the school when the confrontation took place.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Shortly after the incident, cell phone video circulated that showed a deputy spraying the handcuffed teen in the face and the forcing him to the ground. Another deputy jumps and forcibly pushes his head to the cement.

.In the background, the video shows a female screaming, “What are you doing! What are you doing! He’s bleeding, he’s bleeding!” Dozens of bookbag-wearing students circled around the officers.

The video soon got the attention of the Broward mayor, sport celebrities and other local leaders. The Broward Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump demanded that action be taken against the deputies.

The deputies, Christopher Krikovich and Sgt. Gregory LaCerra, were initially relived of duty, but then they were suspended and forced to turn in their badges.

The findings were shared with the Broward State Attorney’s Office, which has not yet announced charges against the deputies.

Just this week, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, Delucca’s family members, state elected leaders and the NAACP criticized the office for failing to act.