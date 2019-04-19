Video shows BSO deputies body slamming, pepper spraying a student

Video shows Broward police pepper-spraying, punching teen Video posted on social media shows Broward sheriff deputies pepper-spraying and punching a teen during a confrontation near J.P. Taravella High. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video posted on social media shows Broward sheriff deputies pepper-spraying and punching a teen during a confrontation near J.P. Taravella High.

Video circulating on the internet shows Broward County deputies body slamming and pepper spraying students outside a McDonalds near J.P. Taravella High.

The video, which isn’t time-stamped, appears to have been shared on Snapchat. The footage shows one BSO deputy pepper spraying a male teen in the face, then pushing and throwing him to the ground. Another deputy then rushes in and forces the boy’s neck down.

In the background is a female screaming “What are you doing! What are you doing! He’s bleeding, he’s bleeding!”





In the video, another student is also seen handcuffed on the ground as dozens of bookbag-wearing students circle in on the officers.

BSO did not respond to the Miami Herald for comment.

Meanwhile on Twitter, a Broward County school board member said she wanted the department to take disciplinary action.

“The young man clearly had his hand by his side when he was attacked by these officers,” Rosalind Good wrote. Please contact @browardsheriff to demand removal of these officers.”

And Broward’s Mayor, Mark Bogen, called for BSO to fire the deputy who struck the teen.

“The behavior of these Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies was outrageous and unacceptable,” Bogen said in a statement. “The officer who jumped on the student, punched the student and banged his head to the ground should be fired immediately.”

Miami Herald reporter David Smiley contributed to this report.