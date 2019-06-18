Attorneys for former Broward sheriff call removal from office ‘brutal political ploy’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspends BSO sheriff Scott Israel, and replaces him with Gregory Tony Broward Sheriff Scott Israel was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Israel was under fire over BSO’s response to the Parkland shooting. His replacement, Gregory Tony, is a former Coral Springs police sergeant. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Broward Sheriff Scott Israel was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Israel was under fire over BSO’s response to the Parkland shooting. His replacement, Gregory Tony, is a former Coral Springs police sergeant.

Attorneys for a defiant Scott Israel told a state Senate hearing officer Tuesday that the ousted former Broward County sheriff was the victim of a politically motivated ploy by Gov. Ron DeSantis and he should get his job back.

The governor’s removal of Israel “was not for any legal matter, was not for any constitutional reasons, but was a brutal political ploy designed to obtain his election and fulfill his promise to the National Rifle Association,’’ said Benedict Kuehne, Israel’s lawyer.





As a candidate, DeSantis twice said that if he were governor, he would have suspended Israel for failures of leadership that led to chaotic response to the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland .

Three days after being sworn into office, DeSantis followed up on his campaign promise. He ousted Israel and replaced him with former Coral Springs police sergeant Gregory Tony. Both Israel and Tony are Democrats. DeSantis is a Republican.

Executive Order 19-14 cites Israel’s “neglect of duty” prior to the Parkland shooting but also claims he was incompetent and negligent in his handling of the Jan. 6, 2017 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which left five people dead and left the airport in turmoil for hours as people feared for their lives amid false alarms of “shots fired.”

Under Florida’s constitution, the governor can suspend a sheriff for neglect of duty or incompetence, but the law also allows the accused to appeal the decision to the Florida Senate. Because the Senate is controlled by Republicans, Israel’s appeal is considered a long shot.

Nicholas Primrose, deputy general counsel for DeSantis, argued that Israel “failed in his statutory duty to protect the peace.” Because Florida law requires that sheriffs appoint their own deputies and “that the sheriff will be responsible for the neglect or defaults of the deputies that he entrusts,” Israel should be held to account because of the failure of several deputies during both shootings.

“This is a clear textbook case of the head of an agency being wholly responsible for the failures of his agents,’’ Primrose said in his opening statement.





He cited the 458-page Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission report, which found that several deputies failed to try to stop the massacre and were ill-trained and unprepared.

The commission questioned the Broward Sheriff Office’s response, saying that if deputies had not waited for instructions and instead entered the school building immediately, the killer, Nikolas Cruz, may not have taken so many lives. Cruz, a former student at the school, killed 17 and injured 17 others.

Primrose also argued that Israel’s failures go back to the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting when the shooter was apprehended shortly after he ran out of ammunition. But, he argued, “chaos ensued” because of a “power struggle” between Israel’s agency and the aviation authority’s law enforcement.

Primrose called no witnesses at the hearing but Kuehne presented the testimony of three former deputies of Israel’s, Jack Dale, BSO’s former internal affairs officer, John Cursio, BSO’s former homicide detective and Robert Pushins of the BSO who is an expert on police practices and procedures.

Dale described how the response to the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting received national attention and acclaim and how he and others in the department were invited to national law enforcement meetings to discuss their response and teach others.





Cursio, the lead investigator for the county’s prosecution of Cruz, testified he has reviewed “all aspects” of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting and was never invited to present his findings to either DeSantis or his predecessor, former Gov. Rick Scott.





Pushin testified that despite the criticism of Israel’s handling of active shooter training within his department, neither DeSantis nor Scott, nor the members of the Criminal Justice Standards Commission who are appointed by the governor, have called for active shooter training in law enforcement counties throughout the state.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Israel took the stand in his own defense.

This is the third legal battle Israel has waged to get his job back. Earlier this year he filed a lawsuit challenging whether DeSantis had the authority to suspend him. He called the decision a political “power grab” and said it voided the will of the voters. His attorneys said at the time that the governor had not specified any statutory or official duty that Israel neglected or performed incompetently.

On April 4, Broward Circuit Judge David Haimes ruled that DeSantis had the constitutional authority to suspend Israel. The Florida Supreme Court upheld the ruling.





Senate President Bill Galvano then appointed Dudley Goodlette, a Naples lawyer and former state legislator, to serve as special master to make a recommendation to the state Senate. Galvano has previously said he will submit Goodlette’s report to the Senate’s Rules Committee, which will then submit a report for the full Senate to consider during next year’s session.





The hearing continues what has been a dramatic reversal of fortune for Israel, once one of Broward County’s most powerful elected officials. A native New Yorker and son of a New York City homicide detective, Israel was elected Broward sheriff in 2012 and re-elected by a wide margin in 2016. He had previously spent 30 years with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and all three officers who testified on his behalf Tuesday had also served at the Fort Lauderdale agency.

During his tenure at BSO, Israel oversaw a sharp drop in violent crime in Broward, the state’s second most populous county and a Democratic stronghold. The school shooting occurred close to home — in a neighborhood where he coached football, where his triplets attended school and where he once owned a home literally across the street from Stoneman Douglas High School.

Israel was an advocate for the ban of semi-automatic assault rifles and successfully lobbied Scott, who was a National Rifle Association supporter, to promote mental health legislation.

By contrast, DeSantis is an NRA supporter and received the organization’s endorsement. His lawyers are also conservative Republicans. Primrose is a former member of Scott’s legal team who worked for the National Republican Senatorial Committee. John MacIver, also deputy general counsel for DeSantis, served a similar role in Scott’s legal office. He is a former legal adviser to the state law enforcement chiefs association and in 2012 oversaw political campaigns for Central Florida candidates endorsed by the National Rifle Association-Political Victory Fund.

