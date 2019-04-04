Suspended Broward sheriff loses in court to get his job back, but says he will appeal

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, center, leaves a news conference surrounded by supporters after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him over his handling of last February’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. AP

A judge on Thursday dismissed former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel’s bid to challenge his suspension.

Broward Circuit Judge David Haimes ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis acted within his authority when he suspended the longtime sheriff and replaced him in January with former Coral Springs Sgt. Gregory Tony.

Israel, who was elected in 2012 and plans to run again in 2020, was blamed by DeSantis for his department’s chaotic response to the Feb. 14 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and to the 2017 shooting spree at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Following his removal from office, Israel filed a lawsuit in March, challenging whether DeSantis acted within his authority when he suspended him three days after being sworn in as governor.

Israel, a Democrat, plans to appeal the ruling, and his case will also be heard by the Republican-controlled Florida Senate following an evidentiary hearing before an appointed special master.

An investigative panel created to investigate the Parkland shooting found that several BSO deputies failed to try to stop the massacre or were unprepared to do so.

In announcing the suspension, DeSantis said failures of leadership led to breakdowns that may have contributed to the deaths.

The investigative committee found that a policy modification made by Israel, which changed a BSO instruction for confronting active shooters from mandatory to the optional “may,” could have contributed to the department’s response. He later changed the policy back, stipulating that deputies “shall’’ confront the shooter.

Israel has contended that he served the county competently and that the voters should decide their leader.

Benedict Kuehne, an attorney representing Israel, said he was disappointed with the court’s dismissal of his constitutional challenge to DeSantis’ suspension order.





“While we value Judge Haimes’ studied decision, the constitutionality of Sheriff Israel’s suspension will be tested in Florida’s appellate courts,” Kuehne said in a statement. “The Governor’s overreach of the limited suspension authority has never before been used to replace a political opponent at the urging of the National Rifle Association. The Governor’s disagreement with Sheriff Israel’s decisions is not a basis to remove him from office. Only the voters of Broward County, who overwhelmingly elected Scott Israel as Sheriff, should have the authority to decide who is their elected Sheriff. The Fourth District Court of Appeal will be asked to decide this important constitutional question.”