Broward County
Alligator tries to enter a school — and cops point him in another direction
Gators vs. Pythons: Florida Edition
A young, swampy trespasser didn’t get the message that school is out for the summer.
Late Wednesday morning, Pembroke Pines police were alerted to a small alligator making its way into Somerset Academy North.
The gator will be relocated to the nearby Everglades by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, police said.
Police also sent out a reminder that during mating season, young alligators tend to find temporary homes in residential waterways. If you see an alligator, leave it alone.
If it is becoming a danger to itself or the community, call 911 or the FWC at 866-392-4286.
Comments