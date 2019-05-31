Giant alligator breaks into Florida home by crawling through kitchen window

Living with Alligators; tips from FWC Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.

When police were called to a Clearwater home, they found a break-in suspect that was different than most.

An 11-foot gator broke into a home on Eagles Landing Circle West, entering through low kitchen windows, according to Clearwater police, which posted about the encounter on Facebook.

The homeowner called police when they saw the culprit. Officers and a trapper came to the home to capture the gator.

No one was injured, police noted.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW