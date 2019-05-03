Wanted in the death of his wife in Weston, he killed himself after a police standoff

Miami Herald

A man wanted in the killing of his wife in Weston was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday night after a two-hour standoff near Fort Myers.

Angel Garcia Sanchez, 29, died by suicide late Thursday inside his Highlands County home as law enforcement attempted to arrest the man, wanted in the murder of his estranged wife, Carolyn Espinosa, 34.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives issued a warrant for Sanchez’s arrest after Espinosa’s body was found Wednesday afternoon. The couple had separated, but Espinosa, described by friends as a “loving” mother of three children, had recently begun the process of filing for a divorce, BSO said.

BSO detectives, the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members attempted to take Sanchez into custody Thursday at his Venus home, located about 50 miles from Fort Myers. When a SWAT armored vehicle approached the home, Sanchez fired several shots in the vehicle’s direction.

No officers were injured. Police discovered Sanchez’s body inside the home after more than two hours, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, BSO said. Police had not released additional details about Espinosa’s killing Friday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Zack Scott at 954-321-4162. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.