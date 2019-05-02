Mother of 3 found dead in Weston home, and cops launch homicide investigation

Miami Herald

A Weston woman was found murdered in her home Wednesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO identified the woman found in the 3600 block of San Simeon Circle as 34-year-old Carolyn Espinosa.

Espinosa, whose Facebook page is filled with pictures of her two sons and a daughter, ran a Sunrise microblading and cosmetic tattoo business.

