A man was hit by 3 cars as he stood near a median, cops say. None of the drivers stopped.

It turns out the pedestrian who was was killed while standing near the median of a busy thoroughfare in Broward County was actually hit by three cars, not two as investigators originally believed.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it is now looking for two drivers, who took off. The third driver also left, but was located a short time after the Saturday morning accident.

According to BSO, 54-year-old Frank Bryant crossed — in the crosswalk — West Oakland Park Boulevard at the 1800 block at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say he then went into the street and stood near a median.

BSO originially believed the man was first hit by a Mazda 6 sedan made between 2009 and 2011. On Wednesday, however, the department said it “needs help locating the driver of a 2000 to 2005 Buick LeSabre.“

“Based on further investigation, detectives believe the LeSabre struck Frank Bryant of Fort Lauderdale,” the department said in a news release.

Bryant was then hit by the Mazda 6, BSO said. Then a Honda Civic it him as well, BSO said. At first, that driver also left, but investigators caught up with him a short time after. He cooperated with the investigation, BSO said.

BSO said there “may be damage to the underside of the lower front bumpers” on all the cars.





Anyone with information is asked to call BSO THI Detective Michael Wiley at 954-321-4205 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).



