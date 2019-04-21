He died after being hit by two cars. The drivers didn’t stop, cops said

File

A pedestrian was killed over the weekend when he was hit by not one, but two cars while he stood near a median on a busy Broward thoroughfare, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.







Making matters worse: BSO is still looking for the driver of the first car that hit the unidentified man.







According to BSO, the man crossed the 1800 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the designated crosswalk.







Then, BSO said, “for reasons that remain under investigation, he entered the eastbound lanes and then walked north where he stood near a median.”







“It was at that point, that a vehicle traveling west in the far left lane of West Oakland Park Boulevard struck the pedestrian,” BSO said in a news release.







The driver of that car — believed to be a Mazda 6 sedan made between 2009 and 2011 — took off. The man was then hit again by a Honda Civic. The Civic driver, who originally left the scene, was later found by detectives and was cooperating, BSO said.







Detectives do not believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.







Anyone with information is asked to call BSO THI Detective Michael Wiley at 954-321-4205 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).