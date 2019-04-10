Publix parking lot stop-look-hit-and-run driver surrenders after media exposure, cops say

Florida driver intentionally runs over man after stopping car to let him pass Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for the unidentified man who went out of his way to run over a pedestrian the evening of February 23 in the Publix parking lot located at 950 East Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for the unidentified man who went out of his way to run over a pedestrian the evening of February 23 in the Publix parking lot located at 950 East Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park.

A hit-and-run driver who broke a man’s leg in a Publix parking lot had been anonymous 38 days when Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of the attack to the media last week. Six days later, 36-year-old Luis Ferri surrendered.

By the time Ferri turned himself in Tuesday, citizen tips had pointed investigators toward him, BSO said. He’s now in the Broward Main Jail, charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability and held on a $50,000 bond.

Luis Ferri Broward Sheriff's Office

The Feb. 23 surveillance video of parking lot at the Oakland Park Publix at Dixie Crossing, 950 E. Commercial Blvd, shows a driver in what appears to be a Kia Soul letting a man pass in front of the car. The driver accelerates just as the pedestrian passes the driver’s side fender, seems to go a little left, definitely clips the pedestrian and then wheels away.

The video also shows the driver waddling into Publix earlier in the evening.

Those who have more information can contact BSO Det. Mirelle Palushaj at 954-321-4226 or, if you’re into anonymity, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at the Broward Crime Stoppers website.