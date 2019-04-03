Crime

Pedestrian in a Publix parking lot run over by a stop-look and hit-and-run driver

Driver intentionally runs over man after stopping car to let him pass

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for the unidentified man who went out of his way to run over a pedestrian the evening of February 23 in the Publix parking lot located at 950 East Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park. By
Up Next
Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for the unidentified man who went out of his way to run over a pedestrian the evening of February 23 in the Publix parking lot located at 950 East Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park. By

A seemingly calculated Publix parking lot hit-and-run driver is wanted by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which released video on Wednesday.

The video shows the driver entering Publix at 950 E. Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park on Feb. 23. It also shows a parking lot attack on a pedestrian he seemed to be letting cross in front of his Kia Soul later that night.

As the pedestrian, moving right to left in front of the car, clears the driver’s side front fender, the driver accelerates and fades slightly left. He clips the pedestrian who, BSO said, suffered a broken leg.

BSO describes the driver as “a heavyset male with a fair complexion, short brown hair and a close cut brown beard.”

Anyone who knows anything about this can contact BSO Detective Mirelle Palushaj at 954-321-4226 or, to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or the Broward Crime Stoppers website.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  

Read Next

Counterintelligence probe of Chinese activity focuses on Mar-a-Lago, Cindy Yang, intruder
Video media Created with Sketch.

Politics

Counterintelligence probe of Chinese activity focuses on Mar-a-Lago, Cindy Yang, intruder

Federal investigators are looking into Chinese intelligence-gathering activity in Florida. The probe has pivoted to Cindy Yang and the woman arrested Saturday at Mar-a-Lago.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service