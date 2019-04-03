Pedestrian in a Publix parking lot run over by a stop-look and hit-and-run driver

Driver intentionally runs over man after stopping car to let him pass Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for the unidentified man who went out of his way to run over a pedestrian the evening of February 23 in the Publix parking lot located at 950 East Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for the unidentified man who went out of his way to run over a pedestrian the evening of February 23 in the Publix parking lot located at 950 East Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park.

A seemingly calculated Publix parking lot hit-and-run driver is wanted by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which released video on Wednesday.

The video shows the driver entering Publix at 950 E. Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park on Feb. 23. It also shows a parking lot attack on a pedestrian he seemed to be letting cross in front of his Kia Soul later that night.

As the pedestrian, moving right to left in front of the car, clears the driver’s side front fender, the driver accelerates and fades slightly left. He clips the pedestrian who, BSO said, suffered a broken leg.

BSO describes the driver as “a heavyset male with a fair complexion, short brown hair and a close cut brown beard.”

Anyone who knows anything about this can contact BSO Detective Mirelle Palushaj at 954-321-4226 or, to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or the Broward Crime Stoppers website.