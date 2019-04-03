Crime
Pedestrian in a Publix parking lot run over by a stop-look and hit-and-run driver
Driver intentionally runs over man after stopping car to let him pass
A seemingly calculated Publix parking lot hit-and-run driver is wanted by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which released video on Wednesday.
The video shows the driver entering Publix at 950 E. Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park on Feb. 23. It also shows a parking lot attack on a pedestrian he seemed to be letting cross in front of his Kia Soul later that night.
As the pedestrian, moving right to left in front of the car, clears the driver’s side front fender, the driver accelerates and fades slightly left. He clips the pedestrian who, BSO said, suffered a broken leg.
BSO describes the driver as “a heavyset male with a fair complexion, short brown hair and a close cut brown beard.”
Anyone who knows anything about this can contact BSO Detective Mirelle Palushaj at 954-321-4226 or, to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or the Broward Crime Stoppers website.
Comments