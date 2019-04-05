Suspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel files appeal in ongoing fight with governor

Broward County

Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel’s filed an appeal Friday morning, less than a day after a Broward Circuit judge ruled in favor of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Judge David Haimes ruled Thursday that the newly elected governor was within his constitutional authority when he suspended Israel and replaced him with former Coral Springs Sgt. Gregory Tony in January, accusing Israel of neglect of duty and incompetence in leading the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The formal filing to the Fourth District Court of Appeal by Israel’s attorney, Benedict Kuehne, is the embattled Israel’s latest bid to challenge his suspension in the wake of the Parkland massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

Israel was elected sheriff in 2012. Despite the suspension, Israel has said he will run for his position again in 2020.

Israel has maintained for the past year that he served the county with competence and that voters — not the governor — should decide who should serve as sheriff.

Following Haimes’ decision Thursday, Kuehne said he would ask the appeals court “to decide this important constitutional question.”

