Parkland parents and teachers seek help at mental health forum after two student suicides

Heather Chapman, a Parkland parent, attended the Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Town Hall Meeting hosted by the city of Coral Springs on March 27, 2019. The emergency town hall was convened after two Marjory Stoneman Douglas students - a current one, and an alumnus - died by suicide in the past 10 days. pportal@herald.com