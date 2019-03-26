Second Parkland survivor to die by suicide is identified. Mental health town hall Wednesday.

Family and friends have identified the second Parkland shooting survivor who died by suicide — 16-year-old Calvin Desir, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.
Desir took his own life late Saturday, Coral Springs police confirmed Tuesday night. Sydney Aiello, a 19-year-old who recently graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killed herself a week before. Both died from gunshot wounds.
A GoFundMe page was set up by Calvin’s sister Brittany Wright.
Wright wrote that Desir wanted to be an engineer, “which inspired him to always find new projects around the house to challenge his skills. He enjoyed riding his bike with his friends, shopping, cooking and trying new recipes with his mom, performing yard work and various chores with his dad and spending quality time with our baby sister and I.”
Though there’s no confirmation Calvin Desir suffered from survivor’s guilt as Aiello’s family said she did, a second suicide by a young person who lived through the 2018 mass shooting that killed 14 students and three faculty members at the school has raised concerns among mental health professionals about the psychological trauma of the shootings.
The city of Coral Springs will host a Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Town Hall Meeting at Coral Springs City Hall Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“The City of Coral Springs recognizes the anxiety and suffering continues for students, teachers and families who have experienced such violence and devastating loss,” a post on Coral Springs Police Department’s Facebook page said. “In the span of one week we lost two teens from MSD to an apparent suicide.
“We simply cannot let the events of that day take the lives of any more of our children. As a City we are committed to shining a light on those who suffer in the darkness. The mental health of our children and all those who have been affected by the MSD tragedy must be made a priority.”
Within a day after Desir’s death, some members of the community took to social media to express their grief.
“This is too much for them... TALK to your kids,” one person wrote. “RIP 17+2 #ripcalvin#ripsydney.”
One of Desir’s peers wrote a moving post in honor of both teens. She addressed strangers who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide:
“To anyone who needs to hear this and anyone who needs a friend, hi. I’m Eden,” said the post. “It’s okay if you don’t know me. you don’t have to know me and i don’t have to know you. I am here to remind you that you are beautiful and you are important and smart and funny and kind and talented and incredible. And this world needs you in it.
She book-ended the post with the hashtags #17+2 and #suicideprevention.
