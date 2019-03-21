Body found behind abandoned building identified as missing husband and father of two

The search for a Hollywood husband and father missing for a week ended Wednesday when a contractor found a body behind a boarded-up Tamarac building.
Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives identified the body of Mackoni Hall, a 40-year-old American High graduate with a wife and two kids. Hall hadn’t been seen since he left Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport around 2 p.m. following his March 13 shift.
The discovery is being investigated as a homicide.
says a contractor checking out an abandoned building at 3700 W. Commercial Blvd. found Hall’s body behind the building. Investigators now want to find Hall’s car, a gold 2008 Dodge Caliber with tinted windows and Florida license plate 344YVA.
Those with information can call BSO Detective Mike Roque at 954-321-4210 or, to remain anonymous, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org.
