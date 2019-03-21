Broward County

Body found behind abandoned building identified as missing husband and father of two

By David J. Neal

March 21, 2019 02:20 PM

Mackoni Hall, missing for a week, was found Wednesday morning.
The search for a Hollywood husband and father missing for a week ended Wednesday when a contractor found a body behind a boarded-up Tamarac building.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives identified the body of Mackoni Hall, a 40-year-old American High graduate with a wife and two kids. Hall hadn’t been seen since he left Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport around 2 p.m. following his March 13 shift.

The discovery is being investigated as a homicide.

says a contractor checking out an abandoned building at 3700 W. Commercial Blvd. found Hall’s body behind the building. Investigators now want to find Hall’s car, a gold 2008 Dodge Caliber with tinted windows and Florida license plate 344YVA.

Mackoni Hall missing vehicle.jpg
Broward Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for Mackoni Hall’s car, similar to this 2008 Gold Dodge Caliber. Hall’s car has Florida license plate 344YVA
Brwoard Sheriff's Office

Those with information can call BSO Detective Mike Roque at 954-321-4210 or, to remain anonymous, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org.

David J. Neal

