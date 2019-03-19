A husband and dedicated father of two children is missing. Cops want help finding him.

Hollywood resident Mackoni Hall drove away from his job at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last Wednesday around 2 p.m. in his gold Dodge Caliber.
Hall hasn’t been seen since. Tuesday, Broward Sheriff’s Office reached out to the media and public for help finding Hall, who has a wife and two kids.
Hall is 40 years old, 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds. He has a scar on his forehead, a salt-and-pepper beard, black hair and brown eyes. He was driving a car with Florida tag 344 YVA.
Anyone who knows anything about Hall’s whereabouts should call BSO Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or Regional Communications at 954-764-4357.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments