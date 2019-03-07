Broward County

A pedestrian trying to ‘beat’ Brightline train was struck and killed, authorities say

By Carli Teproff

March 07, 2019 10:22 PM

A man was struck and killed by a Brightline train as he tried to cross the tracks in Hollywood and beat the train, authorities said.
A man who authorities say was “trying to cross tracks and beat train” was killed when Brightline zipped through Hollywood Thursday night.

Chris Del Campo, a spokesman for Hollywood Fire Rescue, said the 43-year-old man, who was not publicly identified, was struck at Garfield Street. His body was found about a block away at Hayes Street, Del Campo said. The accident happened around 6 p.m.

“There was a large debris field,” he said.

Brightline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At least ten people have been killed by Brightline since it began testing in 2017. In January, a person was killed in Aventura.

