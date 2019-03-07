A pedestrian trying to ‘beat’ Brightline train was struck and killed, authorities say

A man who authorities say was “trying to cross tracks and beat train” was killed when Brightline zipped through Hollywood Thursday night.
Chris Del Campo, a spokesman for Hollywood Fire Rescue, said the 43-year-old man, who was not publicly identified, was struck at Garfield Street. His body was found about a block away at Hayes Street, Del Campo said. The accident happened around 6 p.m.
“There was a large debris field,” he said.
Brightline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
At least ten people have been killed by Brightline since it began testing in 2017. In January, a person was killed in Aventura.
