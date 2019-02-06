Broward County

Students gets texts warning of a school shooting. Now, extra police are on campus

By Monique O. Madan

February 06, 2019 08:40 AM

Glades Middle School in Miramar has been assigned extra police officers Wednesday after investigators say students received texts or messages on social media Tuesday night warning them of a school shooting Wednesday.

Authorities said it all started around 9 p.m. Tuesday when one student got a text “from an unknown number,” saying there would be gunfire on campus. The student, who has not been identified, told his parents, who then called Miramar police.

Shortly after that, calls began pouring in with parents saying their kids had received messages on Snapchat with the same threat.

“As we continue to investigate to determine the credibility of this threat, out of an abundance of caution, additional police officers have been assigned to the school,” the department said in a statement.

A police spokeswoman told the Miami Herald that in addition the school’s regular resource officer, at least six more officers will be dispatched to the middle school, located at 16700 Bass Creek Rd. in Miramar.

It’s still unclear who sent the text and if any charges were filed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

