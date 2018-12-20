Crime

Student arrested after ‘I’ll kill you all’ Snapchat posts about school, cops say

By David J. Neal

December 20, 2018 10:49 PM

Alleged Snapchat posts such as “I’LL KILL YOU MO-----------” and “MY REVENGE STARTS NOW” concerned Miramar police enough to arrest HD Perry Education Center student Myron Adams Wednesday.

As of Thursday night, Adams, 18, remained in Broward County Main Jail with a $7,500 bond on a charge of intimidation by writing or sending a threat to kill or injure.

The arrest report says around midnight Tuesday, Adams posted to Snapchat, “IMA SHOW THESE B----ES WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU B----ES TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ME B---- I’LL KILL ALL YOU M-----------S I’LL KILL YOU ALL.”

Alleged post No. 2: “Dawg, I’m done with this school I’m done tryin to be nice to b----es I’m done trying to m------------s bruh I’m done with everything every ----ing one man I’m done.”

And No. 3: “MY REVENGE STARTS NOW WATCH HOW MY PLAY COME TO IN WISHON B---- HOPE ALL Y’ALL B----ES DIE SOONER THAN YOU FAKE ASS B----ES COULD POSSIBLY THINK OF...SEE YOU B----ES SOON.”

Adams was arrested by 9:30 a.m. At Adams’ bond hearing, his mother said he doesn’t have access to firearms.

