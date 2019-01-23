Broward County

Cyclist killed in Oakland Park’s second Brightline train fatality this month

By David J. Neal

January 23, 2019 05:34 PM

At 2:18 Wednesday afternoon in Oakland Park, a cyclist became the latest fatality involving a Brightline train.

His identity hasn’t been released yet. Northeast 38th Street is closed in both directions at Dixie Highway while Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives investigate the crash. The 5:40 p.m. Miami to West Palm Beach train has been canceled.

Around the same time of day on Jan. 1, a Brightline train struck Andres Rodriguez-Oliva while he was on the trestle in Oakland Park near Cypress Creek Road and Dixie Highway. Rodriguez-Oliva went into the water and became the 11th fatality involving a Brightline train since the trains started running in 2017.

David J. Neal

