Hours after a fatal five-vehicle crash on I-75, highway patrol reopens traffic lanes

UPDATE: The Florida Highway Patrol reopened all lanes on northbound I-75 near Sheridan at about 2:45 p.m. The FHP has not released the identifies of two of the victims who died in the crash that involved five vehicles early Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol was on the scene for much of Saturday after a five vehicle crash claimed the lives of two drivers.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 near Sheridan Street and involved a semi-truck, an SUV, and three compact cars, according to FHP Lt. Alvaro Feola.

As of noon, northbound lanes of I-75 were still closed at Sheridan Street for the investigation. “Traffic is exiting at Sheridan Street or using the express lanes,” Feola said in the alert.

By 2:45 p.m., the FHP reopened all lanes to traffic but did not release the names of the victims.

South Florida roads were not the best places to be on Saturday morning as at least three people have lost their lives and drivers have faced delays.

A fatal accident involving a semi and a motorcycle on the Florida Turnpike southbound at 106th Street tied up traffic for a few hours, until all lanes were open around 9 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol’s Joe Sanchez said.