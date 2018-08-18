‘Motorcyle vs. semi’ crash on Florida Turnpike snarls traffic

If you’re heading out this morning on the Florida Turnpike extension, pack patience.
A fatal accident between a motorcycle and a semi truck temporarily shut down traffic southbound at Northwest 106th Street, said Florida Highway Patrol’s Joe Sanchez. “Motorcycle versus semi. Motorcycle loses,” he said.
The roadway was cleared by 9 a.m., Sanchez said.
But it was slow going for early risers. All but one southbound lane had to close as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m., according to WSVN 7.
There are also reports of a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on I-75 north at Exit 11A Sheridan St. E. The accident has shut all lanes and is forcing detours.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
