Miami-Dade County

‘Motorcyle vs. semi’ crash on Florida Turnpike snarls traffic

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

August 18, 2018 09:09 AM

If you’re heading out this morning on the Florida Turnpike extension, pack patience.

A fatal accident between a motorcycle and a semi truck temporarily shut down traffic southbound at Northwest 106th Street, said Florida Highway Patrol’s Joe Sanchez. “Motorcycle versus semi. Motorcycle loses,” he said.

The roadway was cleared by 9 a.m., Sanchez said.

But it was slow going for early risers. All but one southbound lane had to close as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m., according to WSVN 7.

There are also reports of a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on I-75 north at Exit 11A Sheridan St. E. The accident has shut all lanes and is forcing detours.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

