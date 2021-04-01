South Florida
What’s open and closed on Good Friday and Easter in South Florida?
The second Easter of the modern COVID era is here Sunday, April 4. And while the pandemic has altered the manner in which the faithful celebrate, some traditions remain more or less the same — as in, what’s open and what’s closed for the holiday weekend?
Here’s what’s closed and what’s open on Good Friday and on Easter Sunday.
Good Friday
Banks: Open
Bus service: Normal routes and times in Broward and Miami-Dade
Miami-Dade Courts: Closed
Broward Clerk of the Court: Closed
Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Open
Federal offices: Open
Public schools: Closed in Miami-Dade and Broward
U.S. mail: Will be delivered
State offices: Open
Stock markets: Closed
Stores, shopping malls, pharmacies: Open
Trash pickup: Regular schedule in Miami-Dade and Broward
Easter
Aldi: Closed
Best Buy: Open but with reduced hours
CVS: Will be open but check each store for exact hours
Dollar General: Open regular hours.
Family Dollar: Open regular hours.
The Fresh Market: Closed
Libraries in Miami-Dade and Broward: Closed except NSU-Alvin Sherman Library
Milam’s Market: All stores will be open for regular store hours
Parks: Open in Miami-Dade and Broward
Publix: All stores and pharmacies closed
Sedano’s: Open, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
Shopping malls: Aventura, Dadeland, The Falls, Miami International Mall are closed. Dolphin Mall and Sawgrass Mills are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Bal Harbour Shops open noon-6 p.m.
Target: Open
Trader Joe’s: Open but stores close at 5 p.m.
Tri-Rail: Weekend/holiday schedule
Walgreens: Stores and pharmacies open, but check for hours
Walmart: Stores and pharmacies will be open regular hours
Whole Foods: Open but reduced hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas: Normal hours
