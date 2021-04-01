What’s open and closed on Good Friday and Easter in South Florida?

Father Marino bless a parishioner after bless the palms feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter at St. Marys Cathedral on Northwest Second Avenue and 75th Street in Miami on Sunday, March 28, 2021. For the Miami Herald

The second Easter of the modern COVID era is here Sunday, April 4. And while the pandemic has altered the manner in which the faithful celebrate, some traditions remain more or less the same — as in, what’s open and what’s closed for the holiday weekend?

Here’s what’s closed and what’s open on Good Friday and on Easter Sunday.

Good Friday

Banks: Open

Bus service: Normal routes and times in Broward and Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Courts: Closed

Broward Clerk of the Court: Closed

Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Open

Federal offices: Open

Public schools: Closed in Miami-Dade and Broward

U.S. mail: Will be delivered

State offices: Open

Stock markets: Closed

Stores, shopping malls, pharmacies: Open

Trash pickup: Regular schedule in Miami-Dade and Broward

Easter

Aldi: Closed

Best Buy: Open but with reduced hours

CVS: Will be open but check each store for exact hours

Dollar General: Open regular hours.

Family Dollar: Open regular hours.

The Fresh Market: Closed

Libraries in Miami-Dade and Broward: Closed except NSU-Alvin Sherman Library

Milam’s Market: All stores will be open for regular store hours

Parks: Open in Miami-Dade and Broward

Publix: All stores and pharmacies closed

Sedano’s: Open, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Shopping malls: Aventura, Dadeland, The Falls, Miami International Mall are closed. Dolphin Mall and Sawgrass Mills are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Bal Harbour Shops open noon-6 p.m.

Target: Open

Trader Joe’s: Open but stores close at 5 p.m.

Tri-Rail: Weekend/holiday schedule

Walgreens: Stores and pharmacies open, but check for hours

Walmart: Stores and pharmacies will be open regular hours

Whole Foods: Open but reduced hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas: Normal hours