Why are forecasters in Miami so happy right now, but still issuing a hazard alert?

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Miami got off to a chipper start Friday morning with an early morning tweet.

“Even though we’re 24/7 kind of people we’re allowed to be happy it’s Friday too!,” they began.

And why not?

South Florida’s Friday began under glorious blue skies and temperatures in the low 80s. Rain chance Friday is 20%.

But this goodness might change soon.

Sure enough, forecasters’ tweet continued: “Take in the pleasant weather while you can because rain chances pick up again this weekend. Main hazard looks to be heavy rain but of course, stay weather aware.”

South Florida weather weekend

Here’s what you can expect: Thunderstorm and shower activity will pick up on Saturday with an expected 50% chance. Some of these downpours could be heavy with possible flooding, the weather service warned in its hazardous weather outlook.

In addition, Hurricane Delta, now a Category 3 storm en route to Louisiana with a late Friday landfall expected, is stirring Gulf waters and bringing rip currents to beaches as far north as Palm Beach.

The rip currents risk remains elevated this weekend “due to long period swells from Hurricane Delta.”

Hurricane Delta, a Cat 3 with 120 mph maximum winds, is expected to slightly weaken ahead of landfall. NHC

Columbus Day and beyond

Sunday could be on the wet side, too, with rain chances hovering between 40% to 50% before dipping to 20% in the evening before Columbus Day on Monday.

The rain chance kicks back up to 50% after 8 a.m. on Columbus Day and then holds at 30% through Thursday.

Temperatures range from a low of 79 degrees to a high of 87 degrees for the coming week.