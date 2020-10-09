Category 3 Hurricane Delta expected to get a little weaker before Louisiana landfall

Hurricane Delta, now a large Category 3 storm, appears to have leveled off in strength ahead of its Louisiana landfall later Friday.

Now, the National Hurricane Center said, there’s a window of time where the powerful storm might weaken slightly over cooler waters just before coming ashore.

“Regardless, Delta is forecast to be near major hurricane intensity when it makes landfall and significant impacts are expected,” forecasters warned.

Hurricane Delta, a Cat 3 with 120 mph maximum winds, is expected to slightly weaken ahead of landfall. NHC

As of the 8 a.m. update, Delta had 120 mph winds and was moving due north at 12 mph. The broad storm’s hurricane-force winds reached 40 miles out from the center and its tropical-storm-force winds stretched out 160 miles from the center.

It’s predicted to slow to 110 mph, a Cat 2, before landfall. Once inland, it will rapidly slow down and dissipate by Sunday.

As Delta closes in, the predicted track is very similar to Hurricane Laura, a Cat 4 hurricane that hit Louisiana and Texas in August and displaced thousands. Photos taken by the Army Cops of Engineers in late September show hundreds of blue tarps instead of roofs in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Hurricane Delta is predicted to pass within a few miles of the city.

Hurricane Delta could bring up to 15 inches of rain in some spots. NHC

Delta could bring up to 11 feet of storm surge and 15 inches of rain to some spots in Louisiana, and east Texas could see up to 10 inches of flooding rain and several feet of storm surge.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the hurricane center is tracking a tropical wave several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. It had a 0% chance of forming over the weekend and a 20% chance of forming next week, as of the 8 a.m. update.

