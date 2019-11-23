The cops weren’t looking for a big drug bust. A series of coincidences led to this haul

“Drug dealers beware. The Delray Beach Police Department is on your scent.”

That was the Delray PD’s message to its social media followers Friday when they recounted the results of a drug bust that netted more than 200 grams of heroin, 26 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of bath salts, about $3,000 in cash and a loaded .45-caliber handgun.

The Delray Beach man that detectives arrested — Josh Rodario Russell — told them he got the gun in a trade for $60 worth of heroin, according to police.

The adventure began on Oct. 8 when Delray Beach Police Department agents were conducting surveillance on another case. That’s when they saw a drug deal going down “right across the street” from where they were stationed.

The agents noted Russell’s auto tag and started a new investigation.

“Coincidentally, a few days after the illegal drug transaction, agents received a Crime Stoppers tip regarding this same drug dealer,” Delray detectives said.

On Monday, agents used a search warrant to peruse Russell’s car and apartment on Linton Lake Drive.

That’s where they said they found the drug booty.

The Delray Beach Police Department released this image of Josh Rodario Russell and some confiscated drugs after Russell was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession with intent to sell on Nov. 18, 2019. Delray Beach Police Department

Among the aforementioned haul, Delray detectives and the department’s SWAT team found 13.2 grams of crack cocaine, a heroin capsule and heroin powder weighing 13.2 grams, a plastic blender with loose heroin weighting 185 grams, a bag containing empty capsules, a scale and paper and a debit card that had heroin residue, the probable cause affidavit listed.

Russell, 22, was charged with five counts for the sale of heroin; five counts of using a two-way communication device while committing a felony; possession of cocaine with the intent to sell; and one count of heroin trafficking.

“With this warrant DBPD agents were able to rid the City of Delray Beach of over $10,000 worth of illegal substances,” the department said on its Facebook post.

Russell’s bond was set at $25,000.

According to Palm Beach County court records, Russell was previously arrested in July when deputies stopped him while he drove a 2001 Volkswagen Passat with a suspended license.

When he was pulled over, the officer smelled marijuana coming from the car, police said. According to the arrest affidavit, Russell showed the officer some marijuana roaches in a gum container and a zip top plastic bag that had less than 20 grams of marijuana.

That’s the same white VW car detectives saw Russell park and exit from in front of his apartment when they made their bust.