The marijuana flakes gave the teens away — even before the gun, Key West cops say

Two teenagers, including one juvenile, were arrested Monday night after police said they were caught with a stolen handgun and marijuana.

Kshon Jemhon Williams, 19, and a 17-year-old unnamed suspect were stopped by police in an older, white Acura in the 1700 block of Flagler Avenue at about 10:30 p.m., police said.

“The officer observed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and could see marijuana flakes in plain view inside the vehicle,” said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

Police called in a K-9, which alerted officers to the presence of narcotics inside the Acura, Crean said.

During a search, police said they found a Colt Commander handgun that had been reported stolen from a vehicle earlier that day and more than eight grams of marijuana along with a digital scale with marijuana residue.

A detective interviewed Williams and the juvenile. The juvenile admitted to stealing the marijuana and the firearm.

Williams was arrested on charges of felony burglary, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a delinquent adult, and also misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and possession of drug equipment.

Williams on Tuesday afternoon was being held without bond.