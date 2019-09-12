A 9-year-old was riding his bicycle when a front-loader struck and killed him

How to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists.

A 9-year-old boy was riding his bicycle in Delray Beach when he was struck and killed by a construction vehicle, according to Delray Beach police.

The fatal crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near Northeast First Street and Seventh Avenue.

Police say the boy was heading east when a front-end loader turned out of a parking lot — heading west — and hit him.

DBPD investigators said the victim in today’ fatal crash with a front-end loader was a 9-year-old boy on a bicycle eastbound on NE 1st St. The front-end loader was attempting to turn westbound from a parking lot. They will release the child’s name tomorrow. https://t.co/TuLBEPcK4w — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) September 12, 2019

The boy died on the street. His identity is expected to be released later Thursday.