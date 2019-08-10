As federal investigators probe Jeffrey Epstein’s death, Trump amplifies conspiracy theory

Jeffrey Epstein is found dead by suicide in Manhattan jail cell Federal sources confirmed to the Miami Herald Saturday morning that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead by suicide in his jail cell. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Federal sources confirmed to the Miami Herald Saturday morning that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead by suicide in his jail cell.

President Donald Trump has joined thousands online in promoting a conspiracy theory on the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, who was found unresponsive in his jail cell Saturday morning.

The unsubstantiated theory posits that Jeffrey Epstein “had information on the Clintons” and “is now dead.” Conservative comedian Terrence Williams tweeted a video suggesting Bill and Hillary Clinton are responsible for Epstein’s death and imploring viewers to retweet if they’re “not surprised” by Epstein’s suicide. Trump retweeted the video.

Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH ? Yeah right! How does that happen#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead



I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this!



RT if you’re not Surprised#EpsteinSuicide #ClintonBodyCount #ClintonCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/Y9tGAWaAxX — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 10, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bill Clinton’s press secretary Angel Ureña tweeted in response that the theory was “ridiculous” and that Trump knows that it’s false. White House officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Epstein, 66, was found hanging in his cell at 6:30 a.m., when paramedics tried to revive him, federal sources say. He was previously found injured with marks on his neck that appeared to be self-inflicted but was not on suicide watch when he was found Saturday. The Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation are currently probing the circumstances of his death, Attorney General William Barr announced.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers who says she was working as a locker room attendant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort when she was asked to become a “masseuse” for Epstein, testified that Epstein once had a dinner for Bill Clinton on his island, Little St. James, off the coast of St. Thomas. Ureña denies the claim and said that Clinton hasn’t spoken to Epstein in “well over a decade.” He did note, however, that Clinton took four trips on Epstein’s plane to three different continents.

On Saturday, #TrumpBodyCount was trending on Twitter, with over 155,000 tweets by the end of the day. #ClintonBodyCount and #EpsteinMurder also climbed the charts.

The theory is amplified by those within Trump’s administration as well. Lynne Patton, regional administrator at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, posted a headline announcing Epstein’s death with the caption “Hillary’d” and hashtag #VinceFosterPartTwo on Instagram.

Former White House staffer Vince Foster’s suicide by gunshot at the start of the Clinton administration stirred controversy when right-leaning media suggested Clinton had him killed in the wake of the “Travelgate” controversy in which several White House travel office employees were fired. Trump previously told the Washington Post that Foster’s death was “very fishy.”

Foster is the most notable death in the “Clinton Body Count,” a list of people connected to the Clintons who died compiled by attorney and militia movement supporter Linda Thompson and sent to Congressional leadership in 1994 by former Congressman William Dannemeyer.

There is no direct evidence that the Clintons were connected to any of the deaths on the list.

This is not the first time Trump has propagated political conspiracy theories. The President long held that former President Barack Obama was not an American citizen, and helped spread rumors that Hillary Clinton was suffering from debilitating illness during his 2016 campaign. Also during his campaign, Trump suggested that Sen. Ted Cruz’s father was linked to the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

When Barr announced the investigation into Epstein’s death, he said that the death “raises serious questions” but made no mention of the theory. Many wonder instead how in the Metropolitan Corrections Center in Manhattan, one of the most secure federal prisons in the nation, Epstein could hang himself, especially after an apparent self-harm had temporarily placed him on suicide watch.

“The Federal Bureau of Prisons must provide answers on what systemic failures of the MCC Manhattan or criminal acts allowed this coward to deny justice to his victims,” Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida wrote in a news release.