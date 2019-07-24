Jeffrey Epstein found injured in federal jail cell with marks on his neck, report says

Where are they now? The biggest players in the Jeffrey Epstein case The girls who were abused by Jeffrey Epstein and the cops who championed their cause remain angry over what they regard as a gross injustice, while Epstein's employees and those who engineered his non-prosecution agreement have prospered. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The girls who were abused by Jeffrey Epstein and the cops who championed their cause remain angry over what they regard as a gross injustice, while Epstein's employees and those who engineered his non-prosecution agreement have prospered.

Jeffrey Epstein, the Palm Beach millionaire who arrested earlier this month on child sex-trafficking charges, was found injured in his New York jail cell Wednesday, News 4 New York reported.

The station said Epstein, 66, was found in the fetal position and had marks on his neck, the station said, citing sources close to the investigation.

Last Thursday, Senior U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman in New York ordered the accused serial sexual predator to remain incarcerated at the Manhattan Correctional Center. Berman, who listened to testimony from two of Epstein’s victims, who accused Epstein of abusing them as teenagers, said Epstein was a danger to young girls.

Epstein’s attorneys had requested that Berman let him stay in his Upper East Side Manhattan mansion. They offered to collateralize any asset in his personal fortune to guarantee his bail, and promised to pay for his own private security force to keep him essentially imprisoned in his own home.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But Berman said a jail cell would provide the most protection for Epstein’s victims and would prevent him from leaving the country.

Berman’s ruling was received as a victory by Epstein’s accusers, who have grown by the dozen since federal prosecutors in South Florida set aside a federal sex trafficking investigation 12 years ago and granted a plea deal that allowed Epstein to serve just 13 months in a Palm Beach County jail — and leave six days a week on work release for his West Palm Beach office.

The deal was crafted in secret under Miami’s then-U.S. attorney, Alexander Acosta. Acosta was Labor Secretary in the Trump Administration. Acosta resigned, and his last day was Friday.

It was not clear if Epstein injured himself or if he was attacked, according to the station.