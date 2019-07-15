South Florida
Florida’s normal summer weather is here again. And so is the heat; it feels like 100
More rain in South Florida
South Florida’s weather is back to normal this week, at least, as normal as it can be.
Monday starts off nice, mostly sunny with temperatures in the high 80’s, but this doesn’t mean you should leave the umbrella at home. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain. Expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms once the afternoon rolls around, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.
The rain isn’t the only reason you’ll want to stay indoors Monday. South Florida’s heat index is expected to go into the 100’s.
While most of South Florida might feel like it’s 104 degrees, those living in the west interior areas and along the Gulf coast could feel the heat spike up to 108 degrees this afternoon. Actual temperatures are going to be in the high 80’s to mid-90’s.
Boaters and beachgoers should also be careful. Beside the fairly ugly weather, there’s a moderate risk of rip currents along Florida’s east coast beaches.
The good news?
The rest of the week doesn’t look as bad.
Most of the showers will be gone by Monday evening, though there’s still a 20 percent chance of rain continuing into Tuesday. National Weather Service-Miami expects those showers to show up during the afternoon lunch rush.
Forecasts for Wednesday through Friday call for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the high 80’s, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Have weekend plans?
Friday night is your best bet, but your weekend shouldn’t be too ruined. Saturday and Sunday are looking mostly sunny, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Nothing too crazy.
