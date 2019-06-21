South Florida

He’s 91, has dementia, and he’s missing. Deputies ask for help

Ira “Butch” Ackerman, 91, is 5-foot, 6-inches and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and camouflage Crocs when he went missing from his Century Village home in West Palm Beach on June 20,2019, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials said.
Ira “Butch” Ackerman typically does not walk off alone.

This is why the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is concerned after the 91-year-old man went missing from his home in Century Village in West Palm Beach.

Ackerman was last seen Thursday night in the 100 block of Easthampton F in the Century Village community, off Okeechobee Boulevard near Florida’s Turnpike.

He has dementia and is completely mobile, deputies say. Ackerman is 5-foot, 6-inches and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and camouflage Crocs shoes.

If you have information call PBSO dispatch at 561-688-3400.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.

