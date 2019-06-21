South Florida
He’s 91, has dementia, and he’s missing. Deputies ask for help
Ira “Butch” Ackerman typically does not walk off alone.
This is why the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is concerned after the 91-year-old man went missing from his home in Century Village in West Palm Beach.
Ackerman was last seen Thursday night in the 100 block of Easthampton F in the Century Village community, off Okeechobee Boulevard near Florida’s Turnpike.
He has dementia and is completely mobile, deputies say. Ackerman is 5-foot, 6-inches and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and camouflage Crocs shoes.
If you have information call PBSO dispatch at 561-688-3400.
