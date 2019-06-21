He’s 91, has dementia, and he’s missing. Deputies ask for help

Ira “Butch” Ackerman, 91, is 5-foot, 6-inches and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and camouflage Crocs when he went missing from his Century Village home in West Palm Beach on June 20,2019, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials said.

Ira “Butch” Ackerman typically does not walk off alone.

This is why the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is concerned after the 91-year-old man went missing from his home in Century Village in West Palm Beach.

Ackerman was last seen Thursday night in the 100 block of Easthampton F in the Century Village community, off Okeechobee Boulevard near Florida’s Turnpike.

He has dementia and is completely mobile, deputies say. Ackerman is 5-foot, 6-inches and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and camouflage Crocs shoes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If you have information call PBSO dispatch at 561-688-3400.

Have you seen Ira “Butch” Ackerman? The 91-year-old went #MISSING last night from Century Village in #WestPalmBeach. Butch has dementia, but is completely mobile and typically does not walk off alone. He is 5’6”/135 and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray shorts. RT pic.twitter.com/gU5HRvhdAw — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 21, 2019