Miami-Dade County

A teen mom and her 2-month-old baby are missing. Miami police need help finding them

Miami police issued a missing person alert for 17-year-old Stphany Pereira and her 2-month-old baby. Both went missing from Wynwood Thursday afternoon.
Miami police issued a missing person alert for 17-year-old Stphany Pereira and her 2-month-old baby. Both went missing from Wynwood Thursday afternoon. Miami Police Department

Miami police are looking for a missing teen mom and her 2-month-old baby.

Stphany Pereira is 17 years old, 5-feet, 3-inches and 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and her mother, Dora Hernandez, say she has been missing since 4 p.m. Thursday with her infant. The two were last seen at 244 NW 34th Terrace in Wynwood.

If you have information call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or Missing Person Detail at 305-579-6111.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.

  Comments  