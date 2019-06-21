Miami-Dade County
A teen mom and her 2-month-old baby are missing. Miami police need help finding them
Miami police are looking for a missing teen mom and her 2-month-old baby.
Stphany Pereira is 17 years old, 5-feet, 3-inches and 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police and her mother, Dora Hernandez, say she has been missing since 4 p.m. Thursday with her infant. The two were last seen at 244 NW 34th Terrace in Wynwood.
If you have information call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or Missing Person Detail at 305-579-6111.
