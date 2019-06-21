A teen mom and her 2-month-old baby are missing. Miami police need help finding them

Miami police issued a missing person alert for 17-year-old Stphany Pereira and her 2-month-old baby. Both went missing from Wynwood Thursday afternoon. Miami Police Department

Miami police are looking for a missing teen mom and her 2-month-old baby.

Stphany Pereira is 17 years old, 5-feet, 3-inches and 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and her mother, Dora Hernandez, say she has been missing since 4 p.m. Thursday with her infant. The two were last seen at 244 NW 34th Terrace in Wynwood.

If you have information call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or Missing Person Detail at 305-579-6111.





We need your assistance in locating 17 year-old Stphany Pereira who went missing with her 2 month old infant yesterday, 6/20/19 at approximately 4:00 p.m. If you know her whereabouts, please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/2xi7ffa5Vi — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 21, 2019