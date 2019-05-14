Will the record heat in Florida stick around or will the storms cool things off?

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

If, as you felt the sting of sweat in your eyes, you complained out loud, “It’s the hottest it’s ever been in Miami!” on Monday, this time you actually have official backing.

It was the hottest May 13 in Miami since modern records began.

Chuck Caracozza, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami, confirmed it.

“Record yesterday. We hit 94 in Miami and that broke the record of 93 degrees set in 2017,” Caracozza said.

Record heat

Much of Florida should see, if not record highs, at least enough summer scorchers to make hydrating and staying indoors as often as possible a good idea. Bradenton, for example, could see 92 degrees on Saturday.

But you’ll get a bit of a reprieve from the words “record heat” in Miami-Dade through the work week.

“Looks like we’ll still be warm the next few days, right around 90 [Tuesday] and the upper 80s [Wednesday], and then drop back into the 80s into the latter portion of the week,” Caracozza said.

Heat indexes could still make it feel near 100 degrees, so hydrate (water and/or electrolyte drinks if you are outdoors and sweating a lot).

Wednesday’s highs will be around 84 degrees. They will drop to 82 on Thursday and remain there for much of the week, according to the Weather Channel. The low on Wednesday will be around 74.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday in Miami, but it will be mostly sunny with a high of 84.

Thunderstorms

As of Tuesday evening, there were no weather warnings, just a hazardous weather outlook posted on the weather service’s website.





That’s because there was a chance of strong thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a 30 percent chance of rain Tuesday evening.

“Some could become strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall,” the weather service cautions.

“Although unlikely, a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.”

In addition, “the stronger thunderstorms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph.”

Isolated flooding could result from the afternoon storms, in particular across metro areas of Palm Beach and Broward counties, the weather service says.

Florida’s highs

Elsewhere, Orlando’s bout with the heat peaks on Thursday with a forecast high of 90 degrees. As noted, Saturday is your hot day in Bradenton with 92 degrees expected.

Tampa will start to see temperatures in the 90s by midweek, with Saturday eying 92. Gainesville, you get to be 91 on Friday and Saturday, the weather service says.

Miami Herald Staff Writer Martin Vassolo contributed to this report