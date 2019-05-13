The heat. The humidity. The storms. Is summer here already?

Expect temperatures near 90 on Monday across South Florida.

Wait, it’s summer already?

Not by the calendar, obviously. But if you look at the forecast, yup, it’s summer.

A high around 90. Enough humidity to make your deodorant melt. Afternoon storms strong enough to turn your commute home into a white-knuckle adventure.

The sun was barely up Monday morning when the thermometer clicked to near 80 and the humidity registered at 82 percent, according to the National Weather Service.





“We are in for a very hot and humid afternoon,” said Lissette Gonzalez, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

And then there are the coming rains.

“Calm before the storm,” she said Monday morning.

The hot-wet-sticky pattern will stick around.

The 50 percent chance of rain Monday will carry into Tuesday and Wednesday. So will the hot, steamy and stormy afternoons.

Thursday will offer a bit of a break, even though the rains will be back. How so? The high temperature will reach just the mid-80s.