Stormy weather targets South Florida, with more on the way

Grab your umbrella: severe storms ahead

South Florida is under risk for severe storms. On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, especially in the afternoon, there may be heavy rain with possible flooding, hail, high wind gusts and frequent lightning. By
Don’t know why/There’s no sun up in the sky/Stormy weather.

Chances are you’ve heard the old, weepy song, and you might have read the Miami weather forecast that warned of a wet, gloomy Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Miami wasn’t kidding on Monday night when it warned of “isolated storms with severe weather.”

The first taste arrived around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday with a marine warning for boaters on coastal Gulf waters about strong thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts, small hail, and wind gusts up to 39 mph.



By 9:30 a.m. that warning turned into a significant weather advisory for portions of Collier and mainland Monroe counties until 10 a.m.

Watch for hail, high winds and lightning.

Showers also developed over South Miami-Dade and shower activity is expected to spread north as the morning rush hour closes.

Isolated showers were also a concern in the Upper Keys and its surrounding coastal waters as a mass moved in around 9:30 a.m., the National Weather Service in Key West warned. Boaters and drivers on US1 can expect brief moderate rainfall and wind gusts to 29 mph.

“Remember, if thunder roars, go indoors,” the National Weather Service said in its morning update. “If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.”

This article will be updated through the day.

Howard Cohen

