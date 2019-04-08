Severe storms are in the forecast. Then the heat will come.

Grab your umbrella: severe storms ahead South Florida is under risk for severe storms. On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, especially in the afternoon, there may be heavy rain with possible flooding, hail, high wind gusts and frequent lightning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Florida is under risk for severe storms. On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, especially in the afternoon, there may be heavy rain with possible flooding, hail, high wind gusts and frequent lightning.

Move over hot and humid. It’s time for the rain.

Forecasters say heavy storms are expected to roll into South Florida Tuesday, especially in the afternoon.

All of South Florida — Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe — is under a “marginal risk” for severe storms. That means there may be heavy rain with possible flooding, hail, high wind gusts and frequent lightning.





“We are not expecting anything too crazy, but there may be some isolated storms with severe weather,” said Molly Merrifield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The chance of rain Tuesday: 50 to 60 percent. A difference from Monday, which was reminiscent of a summer day with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Apr 8: Today will be like Sunday, warm & muggy, with more moisture around to bring a few more afternoon showers and storms across the interior. More widespread showers & storms arrive late tonight into Tues. Remember your lightning safety! pic.twitter.com/QRraP12hbK — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 8, 2019

“It’s very sticky out there,” Jennifer Correa, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4, said of Monday’s weather.

The rain is the result of a cold front pushing through.





“It is ahead of a front, but this front is not going to change the weather much,” said Merrifield. “It will just make it a little drier behind the front.”





The temperature is expected to be in the low to mid 70s Tuesday morning and climb to the mid 80s by the afternoon. By Wednesday morning, the temperature is expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s and then once again climb to the mid 80s.

“We should be on a warming trend by the end of the week,” Merrifield said.