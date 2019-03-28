Florida

Florida has new millionaires thanks to Powerball and other scratch-off game winners

By Howard Cohen

March 28, 2019 01:49 PM

Jackson Mauvais sells Powerball tickets to a customer at the Shell Gateway store on March 26, 2019 in Boynton Beach, Florida. Wednesday’s Powerball drawing had an approximate $750 million jackpot.
A South Florida man did not match the recent Powerball to win the $748 million jackpot — and that applies to, well, all of you.

But a South Florida man did match five of the white ball numbers to score a cool million-dollar prize from The Florida Lottery, which announced Mark Stahl’s good fortune on Wednesday afternoon.

Stahl, 37, of Tequesta, claimed the $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing that was held on March 20. His winning ticket was purchased at the Jupiter Sunoco, at 1651 West Indiantown Rd. The gas station/market receives a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Glen Farris, 59, of Sanibel, claimed a $2 million Powerball prize from the drawing held on March 23. He, too, matched five of the white ball numbers but not the big Powerball.

And Heliodoro Agueilera Varela, 60, of Miami, claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on March 19.

On Thursday, the Florida Lottery also announced that Patricia Geanuracos, 62, of Hudson, claimed a $1 million top prize in the new $1,000,000 Luck Scratch-Off game. She chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of $700,000. The Florida woman purchased her winning ticket from Publix, at 12101 Little Road in Hudson. The supermarket store earned a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The Powerball drawing was held Wednesday night, and its $748 million jackpot went to a Wisconsin man.

