Does anyone recognize this toddler? She was found walking alone in a South Florida park

A day after a 2-year-old child went missing in Southwest Florida and was found safe hours later, another mystery surrounds a 2-year-old child.
But this time, apparently it’s the parents who are missing.
The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office responded to Haverhill Park, 5470 Belvedere Rd., on Saturday morning regarding a little girl that was found walking inside the park alone. The child is “possibly” 2-years old and was wearing a pink short-sleeve shirt, white and gold tutu and clear plastic shoes, deputies said in a tweet.
“Does anyone know who the parents are of this beautiful little girl?” the sheriff’s department asked.
According to deputies, the area was searched, audible announcements were sent out into the park and a reverse 911 call was initiated to try and find out who is responsible for the child.
So far, nothing. The Department of Children and Families was notified and has the girl while the search for her parents or guardians continues.
The sheriff’s office asks that if anyone knows who the child is, who her parents are and has any other helpful information they are urged to contact PBSO dispatch at 561-688-3400.
