A 2-year-old boy is missing. Florida law enforcement asks for your help to find him

Have you seen Brodi Zuniga?
Brodi’s a 2-year-old with brown eyes and brown hair and two chipped front teeth from Bonita Springs. He went missing on Thursday and was last seen in the area of the 10,000 block of East Terry Street in Bonita Springs in Southwest Florida.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for Brodi on Friday morning. They say the 35-pound boy, who stands 2-feet, 6-inches, may be with Sergio Zuniga, 36, in a 2005, dark blue Nissan Altima (Florida tag number LBNV79).
The FDLE didn’t specify the relationship between the Zunigas.
Sergio Zuniga has tattoos on both arms and across his chest and is 5-feet, 10-inches and 180 pounds. He, too, has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have information, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or 911. You can also contact FDLE at 1-888-356-4774.
