Changing South Florida weather will make us all hot and sweaty

We’re back to hot.
If you’re doing anything outside today — yard work, picnic, Calle Ocho — get ready to sweat.
The two-day cool spurt we had last week seems so quaint now.
So, how hot will it be?
Well, once you shake the fog from your brain from losing an hour’s sleep in the time change, the thermometer will be rising.
At the peak of the afternoon, it may be as hot as the mid-80s in some areas of South Florida.
“It’s going to be a really nice day, and a warm day,” said meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4. “More sunshine, which means more heat.”
The National Weather Service has put out a forecast of mostly sunny skies with a 20 percent chance of rain.
In the morning hours and before the heat of the afternoon, expect some rainfall and heavy clouds.
It’ll get cooler tonight, with a low of 73, before bouncing back to the 80s on Monday.
