Is it hot, or what? Mid-80s return to South Florida, but then a little break

By Miami Herald Staff Report

March 11, 2019 05:46 AM

The Miami area forecast calls for high temperatures in the mid-80s before a cold front drops it a few2 degrees on Wednesday.
It’s lighter in the evening.

And it’s hotter during the day.

Is summer here yet?

Not quite. But on Monday and Tuesday, it will feel like it.

South Florida temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s, with mostly sunny skies.

“Make sure you have plenty of sunscreen,” said CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.

And yes, we will feel the humidity.

We’ll get a break when the sun goes down, with lows forecast in the low-70s.

On Wednesday, a “weakening cold front” will move into the region, according to the National Weather Service. That will nudge the afternoon temperatures down a few degrees to about 80.

The slightly cooler conditions will be accompanied by some rain and a nice breeze.

Another cold front is forecast for Florida by the weekend. While the weather service says it’s too early to predict an impact on temperature, more rain is expected then.

