South Florida

Goodbye, mini-cold front. Welcome back, perfect beach weather

By Miami Herald Staff Report

March 09, 2019 10:29 AM

Drone captures amazing view of Miami Beach

Aerial footage of some of Miami Beach landmarks on September 27, 2017. South Beach, Ocean Drive, Versace Mansion and The Betsy Hotel in South Beach.
By
Up Next
Aerial footage of some of Miami Beach landmarks on September 27, 2017. South Beach, Ocean Drive, Versace Mansion and The Betsy Hotel in South Beach.
By

Hot, humid and nearly cloudless. It’s perfect beach weather in South Florida, and forecasts show it’s set to stay that way for a while.

But be careful in the water.

There’s a high chance of rip tides along the Atlantic coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters predict a week in the low 80s, with some clouds and a low chance of rain.

Last week’s mini coldfront is a thing of the past, and it doesn’t seem like we’re due for another one anytime soon.

If you do decide to hit the beach, here’s where your favorite falls on the latest ranking.

Read Next

miami-com

Florida has 10 of the best beaches in America. Is your favorite spot on the list?

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

By

  Comments  