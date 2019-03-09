Goodbye, mini-cold front. Welcome back, perfect beach weather

Hot, humid and nearly cloudless. It’s perfect beach weather in South Florida, and forecasts show it’s set to stay that way for a while.
But be careful in the water.
There’s a high chance of rip tides along the Atlantic coast, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters predict a week in the low 80s, with some clouds and a low chance of rain.
Last week’s mini coldfront is a thing of the past, and it doesn’t seem like we’re due for another one anytime soon.
If you do decide to hit the beach, here’s where your favorite falls on the latest ranking.
