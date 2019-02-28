Ready for changes in South Florida’s weather? They’re here, and more are coming

The rain is gone. The heat is coming. Cool days are ahead.
That about sums up the drama that is South Florida weather.
After two days of thunderstorms and pockets of urban flooding, the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area is dry on Thursday. And it will likely stay that way through the weekend.
Thursday has started as cool and pleasant, with wake-up temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the region.
Things will heat up in the meat of the day to the mid-80s.
“We’re mainly dry” with the chance of “a stray shower,” said CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.
Forecasters say Friday will be pretty much the same.
Looking for a relief from the heat?
A cool front will be here next week.
We’ll feel it Tuesday night into Wednesday and Thursday, when overnight temperatures are expected to dip into the 50s and 60s, with the high barely reaching 70, according to the National Weather Service.
“You’ll feel the difference,” Gonzalez said.
