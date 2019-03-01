Spring will be in the air this weekend, followed by a bit of Florida winter

If you like to live like it’s spring all year long in South Florida, this weekend’s for you.
Call it all quiet with warm, dry air and temperatures in the low to mid-80s in the days and upper 60s to mid-70s nights.
And then a change in the weather is on the way Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
A cold front sweeping across the central and eastern states should send remnants of chillier air into Miami-Dade and Broward counties by Tuesday.
But don’t expect to see dogs bundled up in winter jackets. That “cold front” the weather service mentions will only mean mild temperatures. The lows — think 60 to 64 degrees — are starting on Tuesday evening, leading to highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday.
The dip, lasting until Thursday, could be preceded by some showers at the start of the work week. But even those will only be about a 30 percent chance on Tuesday.
The interior and Gulf Coast areas of Florida, however, will be cooler. Temperatures in Naples, Marco Island and Belle Glade will see lows in the 50s starting Tuesday night into Thursday.
