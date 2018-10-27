There’s a cold front coming to South Florida — bringing the coolest temps since April

You will almost get a taste of ‘not summer’ tonight, into Sunday, in South Florida — and won’t it be swell?

Before you get too excited, it’s not going to feel entirely like the fall and it’s certainly not winter like our neighbors up north are experiencing with weekend forecasts of wet snow and strong winds.

But it’s not summer.

For lack of a better term, the “cold front” weather forecasters predicted for Florida this weekend is on track and ready to be felt Saturday and Sunday evenings.

“In short, [a] nice weather change with [this] front,” the National Weather Service reports.

To feel it, though, you’ll have to face an afternoon of unseasonably warm temperatures, just above normal in South Florida, with mid-80s through about 4 p.m., before the slow dip into the 70s in Miami and lower as you get near Naples where it will go into the mid-60s.

“Sunday will see the coolest day time highs of the week with highs only in the upper 70s around the Lake Okeechobee region to low 80s across extreme southern portions of the mainland in South Miami-Dade,” the weather service says.

Sunday night the numbers fall to the mid 60s in Miami-Dade and Broward and along the east coast, with Naples eying temperatures in the 50s.

So if you’re going to the Lindsey Buckingham concert tonight at Miami’s Arsht Center or Pinecrest Gardens’ Eighth annual Howl-o-Ween dog costume contest fundraiser for the animal rescue group, Paws 4 You, on Sunday afternoon consider wearing something other than a tank top. Maybe even bring along an item you might not have considered since April — a jacket.