No, you’re not going to have to break out the winter clothes this weekend in Miami as this woman did when temperatures dipped into the 30s in this file photo from Dec. 27, 2010. But after months of stifling temperatures, a predicted low in the 60s for South Florida on the weekend of Oct. 27-28, 2018, should feel like a treat.
No, you’re not going to have to break out the winter clothes this weekend in Miami as this woman did when temperatures dipped into the 30s in this file photo from Dec. 27, 2010. But after months of stifling temperatures, a predicted low in the 60s for South Florida on the weekend of Oct. 27-28, 2018, should feel like a treat. C.M. GUERRERO EL Nuevo Herald File
No, you’re not going to have to break out the winter clothes this weekend in Miami as this woman did when temperatures dipped into the 30s in this file photo from Dec. 27, 2010. But after months of stifling temperatures, a predicted low in the 60s for South Florida on the weekend of Oct. 27-28, 2018, should feel like a treat. C.M. GUERRERO EL Nuevo Herald File

South Florida

Ready for a ‘cold front’? In Miami, it might feel that way after this hot spell

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

October 25, 2018 01:00 PM

The ‘60s revival isn’t just a thing for TV anymore.

South Florida is expected to undergo its own version of a 60s revival this weekend as forecasters are predicting a comfortable set of temperatures through Sunday after months of steamy swelter.

The National Weather Service says a “cold front” associated with a trough should drop over South Florida on Saturday, whisking away any remaining moisture and the upper 80s swelter we’ll still feel for a couple more days.

According to the weather service, temperatures could hit the lower 60s along South Florida’s east coast, with possible dips into the upper 50s in interior regions.

AccuWeather’s forecast suggests Saturday’s high and low in MIami will be an unseasonable 88 and comfy 68 degrees for a low. Sunday sees both numbers falling to a high of 81 and low of 64 degrees.

Follow @HowardCohen on Twitter.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  