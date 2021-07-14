Have Neutrogena or Aveeno sunscreen? J&J recalls some over traces of benzene

Johnson & Johnson has voluntarily recalled all lots of five different Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen products after testing showed low levels of benzene — which is a chemical that can cause cancer, the FDA announced Wednesday.

The products impacted are: Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena, Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen and Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen.

A complete list of affected products — which have been distributed nationwide — is available on both the Neutrogena and Aveeno.

Benzene, a carcinogen, forms from both natural processes and human activities and could cause cancer depending on exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Johnson & Johnson said in its recall notice that benzene is not an ingredient in their products, but “it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products.“

“We are investigating the cause of this issue, which is limited to certain aerosol sunscreen products,” the company said.

Anyone with the affected product is being asked to stop using them and throw them out.

Consumers can call the JJCI Consumer Care Center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-458-1673.

Miami Herald staff writer David J. Neal contributed to this report.