Health Care
Drug recall: an erectile dysfunction drug and an anti-depressant got packaged together
Drug company AvKare recalled two lots of 100 mg tablets Wednesday because a drug used to raise your mood got packaged with a drug used to help raise something else.
The former is Trazodone, used to treat “major depressive order,” AvKare said in the FDA-posted recall alert. The latter is Sildenafil, the ingredient that puts the vroom-vroom in Viagra.
“These products have been recalled due to a product mix-up of the listed two separate products inadvertently packaged together during bottling at a third party facility,” the alert said.
The bottles of Trazodone Hydrochloride recalled are 1,000-count bottles from lot No. 36783, expiration date 06/2022, NDC No. 42291-834-10.
The recalled Sildenafil bottles are 100-count bottles, lot No. 36884, expiration date 03/2022, NDC No. 42291-748-01.
If you have either of these bottles, contact AvKARE by phone at 855-361-3993 or by email at customerservice@avkare.com to set up the return of the bottle.
If you have questions about this recall, call AvKARE at 855-361-3993, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.
Report any problems from taking any drugs to a medical professional. Then, contact the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either via the FDA website or by faxing a form obtained at 800-332-1088.
Comments